T.J.’s Forecast: Blustery and dry conditions leading to high fire danger

Winds have been gusty ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive by Sunday evening.

Sustained southerly breezes have been near 30 mph at times making for a mild Saturday with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s.

The high fire danger will continue through the rest of the day as dry air and strong winds prevail. One major fire has developed in Beaver Co. Oklahoma with impacts being felt in SW Kansas. Winds will hold through the overnight from the south which will keep us from falling all that low.

Temps will only dip into the 40s across the Sunflower State under a mix of clouds and stars. Tomorrow, it really won’t feel any different out there as the breeze remains strong, sustained at 15-30.

A Wind Advisory has been posted throughout much of the region as a result.

This will make for another warm day with highs rising into the 60s and 70s.

By late in the afternoon and into the evening, showers will develop in Southwest Kansas as this area of low pressure and cold front move in.

With a little bit of instability in the atmosphere, a few claps of thunder will be possible overnight into early Monday. We’ll squeak out a bit of sunshine by afternoon as this storm system moves eastward.

A parade of weak disturbances will then sink southward through mid-week with a slim chance of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. A better chance of moistures arrives with a more potent system by week’s end. An area of low pressure will move eastward into the Central High Plains possibly bringing some rain and even snow in Western Kansas. This storm is still near a week away but it’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on in the days ahead. Some lingering rain/snow is possible into our Saturday as this system pulls away. Temperatures will take a big hit behind that front as well with highs falling from the 60s and 70s to the 50s and 50s.

Have a great night!

-T.J.