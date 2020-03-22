T.J.’s Forecast: Dreary end to the weekend, more storms expected late Monday

Much of Central and Eastern Kansas has been socked in with the clouds today as moisture lingered in the atmosphere.

This contributed to spotty drizzle and patchy fog. We’ll keep that chance into the overnight as winds stay from the southeast.

A ripple in the upper-levels has sparked up some storms in NW Kansas but as the instability wanes those will diminish this evening with just a leftover sprinkle possible overnight.

Lows will only fall into the 40s in the metro with the 30s on tap in our western neighborhoods.

Highs will rebound tomorrow ahead of our next system to impact the Central High Plains. Many of us will climb into the mid and upper 60s.

This one will bring more widespread rain and also thunderstorms by tomorrow night. There will be some instability and energy to work with which could lead to isolated severe storms. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in play for much of the region with hail and gusty winds being the primary hazards.

A few storms are possible during the Monday evening commute in Southern Kansas. The bulk of the moisture arrives late in the evening lasting through Monday night.

The heaviest of rain and storms should be out of here by early Tuesday with just a few showers around early in the day.

High pressure builds in by mid-week bringing a return to the sunshine along with much warmer conditions. Temps will surge back into the upper 70s and possibly lower 80s on Wednesday.

A cold front tracks in on Thursday and this could bring a few sprinkles but moisture is looking sparse. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 60s to end the workweek with another storm system moving in on Saturday. This one looks to bring more rain and possibly some wet snow in NW communities. A drier end to the next weekend is in store with highs surging back into the upper 60s.

Have a great night!

-T.J.