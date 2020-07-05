T.J.’s Forecast: Isolated showers and storms possible through the evening

This pattern that we have been in has been a stagnant one thanks to high pressure in control to the west. We are located on the eastern fringes of it so we have seen impulses continue to work through the atmosphere and fire up storms.

These are driven namely by the heat and sunshine and will lose their punch yet again through the overnight. Stray showers and storms are possible through the remainder of the day with the best chances in our southwestern neighborhoods.

One or two could briefly turn strong with the daytime driven instability. Hail and gusty winds are the main concerns.

Overnight, temps will be seasonable, dipping into the 60s and 70s with a lingering sprinkle possible.

Same story different day for the start of the workweek with spotty showers and storms possible in the afternoon.

Highs will be near average, rising into the 90s.

This area of high pressure continues to build eastward into our Tuesday which will bring the sunshine back. Mainly sunny skies are on the docket both Tuesday and Wednesday with southerly flow ramping up. The heat takes over through the latter half of the workweek with highs for many of us surging into the triple digits.

A front looks to dive southward Thursday possibly bringing some showers and storms but it looks to lock up potentially. This will divide the warmth to the south and cooler conditions to the north of the boundary. The boundary looks to wash out and with high pressure in control higher up in the atmosphere, mainly dry conditions and heat look to prevail. Temperatures hang well above average through next weekend with highs holding in the 90s and triple digits.

Have a great night!

-T.J.