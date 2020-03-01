T.J.’s Forecast: Mild and breezy through the rest of our Saturday

It’s been a gorgeous day thanks to southerly winds ahead of our next cold front.

This will keep us mild through the rest of the evening and into the overnight. It will keep our winds elevated also through the nighttime hours but not as windy as what we felt during the day.

Lows will only fall into the 30s and 40s which is above average for this time of the year. In terms of the cold front, it will come through rather unnoticed, aside from the winds switching to the north.

We’ll see partially clear skies through Saturday night and into our Sunday. It’ll still be a nice day to be out and about as the winds do calm down some.

There’s not much cold air behind this disturbance, meaning we’ll still have a mild closeout to the weekend. Highs will top out in the 60s throughout much of the region.

Clouds do thicken up by Sunday night though ahead of our next system. A few rain/snow showers will be possible out west as it moves in.

We can’t take that chance off the table in Northcentral Kansas either but we’re not expecting much moisture. These slim chances will linger into the start of the workweek as this wave moves off to the east.

A spotty sprinkle is possible in Wichita but most of us will stay dry. A slight chance of a shower holds into Tuesday as a trailing disturbance swings in. As this area of low pressure clears the viewing area, high pressure builds into the Central High Plains. This will give us lots of sunshine Wednesday all the way through the end of the workweek. It will also bring the temps back into the 60s and 70s by weeks end. Clouds look to thicken up by the start of next week as a storm system organizes out to the west.

Have a great night!

-T.J.