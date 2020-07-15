T.J.’s Forecast: Milder day on tap, slim chance of storms holds for some

As one complex of storms exits the region, we will catch a break through the rest of our Wednesday. Many of us will remain dry but a disturbance will work out of Colorado, dialing in on Southwest Kansas. A few storms are possible once again late this evening and into the overnight. One or two of these could be severe early but will likely lose their punch through the overnight. A few showers or storms could reach the Wichita Metro in the predawn hours of our Thursday. The slim chance will hold through the day and into our Friday before we clear out this weekend. Here’s the latest!
Have a great day!
-T.J.