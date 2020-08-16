T.J.’s Forecast: Severe storms on the table as next cold front

Our next cold front is on the move and sparking up showers and thunderstorms across parts of the KSN Viewing Area.

This boundary, with the help of the daytime instability/moisture out west, will spark some stronger to severe storms.

For that, a Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued until 11 PM this evening. As the cold front pushes in, scattered storms will track into Northern and Western Kansas. Gusty winds and hail will be the primary hazards early but if a cell remains isolated, a tornado is possible.

Storms then congeal into a complex of heavy rain and thunder. Some brief gusty winds will still be possible. A sprinkle is possible early Monday but most of us will wake up dry and comfortable with cooler conditions.

Lows will be seasonable, sitting in the 60s to kick-start our workweek.

Monday’s highs will be near average, climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s under plenty of sunshine. The milder air will lag behind the surface cold front a bit and not arrive until Tuesday.

Temps will cooler than normal, rising into the mid and upper 80s. Afternoon readings will remain in the 80s heading into mid-week too but as northwesterly flow prevails in the atmosphere, another disturbance moves our way.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible but confidence isn’t great with just slim chances. We will keep that spotty chance into Thursday and Friday but it’s only around 10%. The area of high pressure that has been situated to our west will begin to move closer to the Central High Plains next weekend bringing more heat but also drier conditions. Temperatures look to surge back into the mid and possibly upper 90s by Sunday.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer