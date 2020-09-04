“Take what you need, give if you can”: A local shop is giving people a lot to talk about

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Take what you need, give if you can. A Wichita store is working to make sure no one goes hungry. Inside the doors of a well-known shop an act of kindness is giving people a lot to talk about.

“I mean how do you say it. It’s a fridge to feed the community. That’s literally it,” said Co-owner of Dead Center Vintage, Danielle Griffie.

“It’s not income-based it just whoever needs it can come,” said Artist of ICT community fridge, Kylie Macias.

ICT community fridge Is an operation created to help Wichita’s.

“It doesn’t matter what social economic background you come from or what racial background you come from. If you need food come, get food,” said Griffie.

Organizers say food insecurities in Wichita have always been an issue. But the pandemic has brought even more people in-need.

“People are really struggling to pay bills pay rent if you can come and get some free food and be able to save some money come and do it please,” said Griffie.

So, what can people find inside the community fridge? All the basics milk, fruit and even home cooked meals. So far, a few people have come in for food, but even more are coming in to donate they welcome donations anytime the business is open. You can also stop by to appreciate the art.

“Obviously the help that they are bringing but then the art just gives you a little jump,” said Macias.

