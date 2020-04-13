‘Take what you need, leave what you can’: Wichita family puts food pantry in their front yard for those in need

The Jordan family was feeling down about how the coronavirus has impacted the country — they decided to do something about it.

“My mom saw it on Yahoo,” says Maize Middle Schooler Olivia Jordan. “It’s a positive thing to do during quarantine and COVID-19 going around.”

Her brother Maize High Schooler Alex Jordan felt the same way.

“I was getting really upset about everything that is happening and I decided I wanted to do this with my family,” he adds.

The Jordan family are offering what good they can through canned goods and other useful items for any household.

“It made me happy that the community is going to be able to stay in shape and they will not be struggling as much,” Alex explains.

Alex and Jordan set up a makeshift pantry in their front yard with the help of their parents. It has canned goods, non-perishable food items, soap, and even toilet paper. They aren’t asking for anything only offering what they have. However, if you feel up to it you can leave something for someone else.

“Just to help out the neighborhood and anybody who is struggling and let people know if you need help there are people out there who will help you,” says Ted Jordan.

The family is hoping to shine some light during a difficult time.

“Anybody who is struggling can help themselves to it,” Jordan explains.