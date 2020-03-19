“Taking it day by day”: Augusta mother speaks out after her job is put on hold because of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– “Taking it day by day,” like a lot of us, that’s what one local school bus driver is doing. The single mom says driving a bus was her only source of income, and she doesn’t know what First Student is planning for its employees. After five years working as a bus driver for First Student, Jessica Gomez is left with a lot of questions.

” Right now I am just going to take it day by day and take care of my bills that come up, there is no guarantee of anything.” said, Jessica Gomez, Bus Driver for First Student.

With schools closing there’s no clear need for bus drivers.

“So right now I understand they are trying to make the best changes they can and do for us but that leaves us wind open still,” added Gomez.

We reached out to First Student, but representatives didn’t want to to talk on camera. Instead they sent us a statement saying, “At this time, we are actively working with the district and look forward to agreeing upon a solution to support our drivers during this unpredictable time.”

Gomez depends on this income to take care of her three kids who are in school. Gomez says unemployment will provide about 350 dollars a week enough to help in the short term, while she looks for solutions.

