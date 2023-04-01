WICHITA Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighter Carlye Anderson is stepping out of the fire truck and into the gym to train for the 8th annual Smoke & Guns fight.

Anderson is set to box against a Tulsa police officer. It’s all part of a fundraiser for the Tulsa Special Olympics and Tulsa Firefighters Burn Camp.

“Getting to go down and compete and fight, but also getting to fight for the charity event that we’re down there for, is really fun,” said Wichita Firefighter, Carlye Anderson.

The firefighter spends a lot of her off-time in the gym now.

“We’re probably here three times a week with my coach, and I work out on my own on the other days,” she explains.

Anderson is coached by retired firefighter and WFD 135 Union President Ted Bush. He says her athleticism and learning ability makes her a good athlete.

“What makes her a good firefighter makes her a good fighter. You got to have dedication, you got to be in shape, you got to want to work, you got to have attention to detail. And she has all those attributes,” said WFD 135 Union President Ted Bush.

This will be the third fight in Anderson’s boxing career, which began at another charity event in 2021. Anderson puts in a lot of work to be competitive in the sport.

“You have to be in really, really good shape to make you a good fighter,” said Anderson.

The firefighter is not new to athletics. She spent 17 years as a competitive gymnast before retiring. Throughout her career, she earned two state championship titles and one national title. Anderson says the sport helped her get the strength she needs to succeed as a fighter.

As Anderson continues to learn boxing, she says it could be a sport that sticks with her.

“It’s definitely a great workout so it’s been very enjoyable for me,” said Anderson.

But the goal, for now, is to return to Wichita with a win under her belt.

The Smoke & Guns fight will be on April 22nd at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 22 fighters are participating in the 11 matchups. Tickets for the event are available here.