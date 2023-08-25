WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You might remember last December when 98 residents from Tampa, Kansas (almost the entire town) traveled to Tampa Bay, Florida. Well, the folks from Kansas invited their Florida friends for a visit.

On Friday, a few residents took them up on their offer.

Not a big group from Tampa Bay. Only three representatives from “Visit Tampa Bay” flew into Eisenhower National Airport, but they’re happy to be here.

You can tell this partnership between the city with of metro population of almost 3 million and the Marion County town of about 105 is special to them. It all started when almost the entire Kansas town took an all-expense paid trip to Florida last December.

“So, we brought them all down thanks to, you know, Tampa International Airport and Southwest Airlines. We were able to get them all down here or down there, and they got to experience all of what Tampa, Florida, has to offer. So, they got to check out our attractions, our food, our sports, our everything,” said Vanessa Evans, Visit Tampa Bay Director of Public Relations.

“Can’t wait to see them again. We forged some really good friendships when they were down there with the little bit of time that we had them in Tampa. So, it’s going to be kind of like a homecoming again to see everybody again. So, really looking forward to the classic car show. Not so sure if I’m interested in the dunk tank that I’m going to probably get stuck in, but thankfully, I brought two outfits,” said Matt Moss with Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Pirates.

Needless to say, they’re thrilled to be here.

“I’m so excited. They were saying we’re going to do ATVs. We’re going to do all kinds of stuff, so I’m excited to explore what they have to offer,” said Evans.

“Just gonna to be really looking forward to enjoying the time again with them. It’s their hometown. We were so thankful to have them come down to see us, and it will be nice to see their hospitality when they bring us back, so,” said Moss.

The Floridians are staying in Abilene, home of the World’s Largest Belt Buckle and the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home.

“Sure, well, it’s on our bucket list. Actually researched the belt buckle and everything, so we’re excited to check it out,” said Evans.

Don’t forget about the Big Spur! Built by Larry Houston in 2002, the 28-foot-high sculpture was certified as the World’s Largest Spur by Guinness World Records until 2017.

“I’m in. So let’s do it,” laughed Evans.

The Floridians are excited to see their Kansas friends again.

Evans says they’re going on a treasure hunt on ATVs on Friday, and then on Saturday, they’re participating in the annual Tampa Trail Festival. If you’re going to be in Tampa on Saturday, look for the Tampa, Florida, team, as they will be handing out some swag.