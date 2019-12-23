Tanganyika Wildlife introduces baby cheetahs to their park

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) -The Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced via their Facebook page their new addition of baby cheetahs to the park.

In that same post, the park said: “We are so excited to publicly introduce our recent litters of healthy & happy baby cheetahs!”

Tanganyika Wildlife Park says a lot of baby animals come through the nursery and they are constantly in need of blankets, towels, toys, etc.

If you would like to donate items to the park you can do so by bringing them to the park at 1037 S 183rd St W, Goddard, KS.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories