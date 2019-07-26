TBT tournament a big hit for basketball fans in Wichita

Fans did not just come to see the favorite Shocker Alumni play. They came to see some solid basketball.

“Happy to see some good basketball,” says Shocker Alumni Russell Lowden.

These games were a bit more nostalgic, but for fans they are just as fun.

“It is amazing to see some of these guys I looked up to as a student here like Toure Murry, JT Durley, it is really, really cool,” Lowden explains.

Younger fans, like Jackson Quallo, are just happy to see his favorite players.

“It is just cool to see them and have them back,” Quallo says.

Ashron Hettenbach could not agree more.

“It is just like watching memories of college. It takes me back.”

Fans also came to experience the atmosphere of Koch Arena.

“It is like super duper loud. You can not hear the people talking next to you,” Quallo says.

Quallo would know because he gets season tickets every year. Lowden, who also comes to Shocker games regularly, believes if they continue to have the atmosphere, like the one Thursday evening, it won’t be the last TBT tournament you see here.

“I think we could be annual hosts. The ticket sales of shown that,” he says.