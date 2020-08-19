Teacher calls on artists to create videos for her Pleasant Valley Middle School students

Haley Ensz is gathering artists to create one 4-5 minute videos to her middle school students describing their work.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The months leading up to the 2020-2021 school year have been tumultuous for students, parents, the board of education, and of course, teachers.

Having to incorporate the USD 259 BOE safety mandates and regulations from state and local government on the best plans to reopen schools safely, has complicated many aspects of classroom planning for teachers to prepare before their return.

However, in this adversity, many teachers have had to think further outside the box to create an inspiring curriculum and engagement for their students who will return to school in a noticeably different setting.

Pleasant Valley Art Education teacher Haley Ensz said, “Even if the kids aren’t at school learning with us on site I still want my remote kids to be able to feel like they have some sort of connection. I want them to see people in their community.”

Ensz uses her social media gathering artists to create one 4-5 minute videos to her middle school students describing their work.

Ensz, a second-year teacher, said all of the recent use of remote conferencing software to collaborate with other staff and her community was one of the inspirations behind the idea.

“I think it was just kind of a light bulb. I need to find some ways that kids can still engage online,” Ensz said. So I was thinking about how they can have some sort of space where they can. They can feel like they’re connected to other people.

Most importantly, Ensz says it’s about representation.

“I want them to see people that are successful that look like them that came from the same place that they’re coming from out there making artwork out there being full-time artists,” said the middle school teacher.

Once the project is completed, Pleasant Valley Middle School Students will be able to access them on Microsoft Teams.

Due to schools’ readjustments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ensz’s classroom has also gone from 200 students to 650-plus students. Her class has been adapted for a homeroom format keeping students in one classroom in one building with courses demonstrated by a single instructor. This model will allow all Pleasant Valley students to participate in all of the exploratory courses, including art, tech, choir, band/orchestra, and more.

If you would like to submit a 4-5 minute video describing what you do, where you came from, what inspires you, your artistic process, and tips for Ensz middle school students, email them to hensz@usd269.net.

