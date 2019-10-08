Teachers suspended after 7 children wander away from Gilbert preschool

News

by: KPNX

Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KPNX)–  A number of toddlers were found walking the streets in Gilbert, Arizona Friday after they reportedly wandered away from a preschool, police said. 

The Gilbert Police Department said on Twitter that a gate at Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool “failed,” allowing seven preschoolers to wander away from the school. 

All of the children are safe. 

Gilbert police were notified of the incident around 9:45 a.m. when three passersby in the area noticed the children and stopped. 

Two of the children approached the bike lane on Val Vista Drive when the good Samaritans intervened. 

(KPNX)  A number of toddlers were found walking the streets in Gilbert, Arizona Friday after they reportedly wandered away from a preschool, police said. 

The Gilbert Police Department said on Twitter that a gate at Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool “failed,” allowing seven preschoolers to wander away from the school. 

All of the children are safe. 

Gilbert police were notified of the incident around 9:45 a.m. when three passersby in the area noticed the children and stopped. 

Two of the children approached the bike lane on Val Vista Drive when the good Samaritans intervened. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories