Teachman’s Take: Excessive heat warnings through part of the weekend

A wave that produced storms in western Kansas earlier in the day kicked up more showers and thunderstorms across the Wichita area this afternoon in an unstable environment.

A spotty shower or thunderstorm is still possible this evening into the overnight. Although most locations will be dry the better chances will be in western Kansas and closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

The big issue going forward this week will be the heat and humidity. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the triple digits for many locations.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for a good chunk of the state from Wednesday afternoon into Saturday.

Highs will keep on this trend near 100 through Saturday.

A front arrives Sunday into Monday. This is going to help produce showers and thunderstorms.

But, it’s also going to give us a welcomed break from this heat wave. Highs by next Monday and Tuesday will be in the 80s!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman