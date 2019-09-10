Teachman’s Take: Gusty warmth ahead of our next cold front

Gusty winds and plenty of warmth have been the topics of our Tuesday. Temperatures have warmed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. This is just a touch above average for this time of year. We typically expect highs for this date in September to be in the middle 80s.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms for areas close to the Kansas/Colorado state line. A storm or two here could briefly produce damaging winds and large hail. Elsewhere across the state, the atmosphere is unstable and a random shower or thunderstorm is possible through early tonight. A few hours past sunset, we should see a general drop in storm activity.

Lows overnight will be in the 60s and 70s ahead of our next approaching cold front. There is definitely an uptick in the humidity!

Winds on Wednesday will be just as strong, if not stronger, with widespread gusts to 40 MPH. With a southerly component to this wind, highs will easily touch the 90s for the majority of us.

By evening, the front will inch closer to NW KS/SW NE. There is a risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms here heading into the early overnight. Large hail and damaging winds will be primary.

This front will keep working across the state on Thursday. The position of this front will be key by Thursday afternoon. Areas ahead of it will be warmer than those behind it. Plus, thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall and plenty of lightning will develop in the afternoon and early evening before the front completely clears our region.

This front won’t make much progress because it will hang close by on Friday and as another disturbance tracks across our region, it will spark another wave of showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning.

Once this clears, we’ll stay dry for several days. It may not be until the middle to latter portions of next week before we see another raindrop. In the meantime, after a brief drop in the middle 80s this week, we’ll get right back and heat up into the 90s for next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman