Teachman’s Take: Rounds of storms, humidity sticks around

This evening we have been tracking a few severe thunderstorms near the Wichita area. Winds gusting to 60 MPH and quarter size hail have been reported. These storms will keep tracking to the southeast early this evening and will wane once sunset approaches.

Our attention will then shift to new storms that are developing across NE Colorado. They will affect the northwestern part of our viewing area as the evening continues. With an unstable atmosphere overhead, other portions of the state could also see an isolated pop-up shower or storm heading into early tonight.

Overnight the humidity will be elevated with warm temperatures. Winds won’t be that strong to stir the pot.

A complex of storms will depart Nebraska and affect central and eastern Kansas early in the day on Wednesday. Depending on how long the rain and clouds last, it could greatly affect afternoon temperatures. The earlier this rain moves out and the sunshine returns, the hotter it will get.

Isolated showers and storms are possible in the heat of the day Wednesday. There is a Marginal Risk for one or two becoming stronger with damaging winds and large hail.

A Heat Advisory is in effect which means heat index readings from 100 to 105 are likely during the afternoon and early evening on Wednesday.

More rounds of rain are expected Thursday and Friday. Due to the increase in cloud cover and number of storms, temperatures will be knocked down into the 80s for highs.

Over the weekend, with more sunshine in play and a limited rain risk, temperatures will return to the 90s.

Unsettled skies will plague different parts of the state at different times through next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman