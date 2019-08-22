Teachman’s Take: Storms for some, milder temps for all

You can feel the change in the air! The humidity has dropped and so have the temperatures. We have had more cloud cover sticking around in central and eastern Kansas than out west.

A few showers and a random rumble are continuing early tonight. It will stay spotty until later tonight. That’s when the storms over Colorado work east into southwest Nebraska and northwest Kansas. Otherwise, it will be mostly to partly cloudy this evening and into the overnight.

We have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for areas of south central and southeastern Kansas into early Friday morning. This is to accommodate any new thunderstorm that develops closer to the front. This part of our viewing area has seen the most rainfall over the last 24 hours and the ground is saturated. We really can’t take much more moisture at this point. Areas picked up, on average, two to 3 inches of rainfall here. Locally higher amounts above 5” have also been recorded.

Storm will approach our western communities overnight. A stronger storm is possible along the KS/CO state line, but will weaken as this wave moves east. Some storms may linger into Friday morning.

Another batch lines up in western Kansas by Friday evening. This will track east throughout the rest of the state come Saturday morning. Damaging winds and hail can’t be ruled out in the stronger storms along with heavy amounts of rain and frequent lightning.

Temperatures will warm slightly Friday afternoon, but it will feel more comfortable than previous days.

This weekend, there’s another chance for storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm Sunday into the 80s and lower 90s.

Next week shows signs of cooler nights and mild days. Some parts of the state will dip into the 50s for overnight lows with chances for rain Monday morning and late Wednesday into Thursday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman