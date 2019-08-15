Teachman’s Take: Tornado watch tonight, more storms tomorrow

We have had a quiet day compared to what we expect to see tonight. The biggest risk for severe storms includes central and eastern Kansas. All forms of severe weather are on the table.

There is a Tornado Watch issued for many counties until midnight.

Tonight’s storms will begin to form up north around Salina and Manhattan.

Storms will start out isolated. This is when we will have the biggest risk for hail and an isolated tornado.

As is moves south it will form into a complex. The line of storms will now be associated with strong and damaging winds.

The rain should will exit our area across the Oklahoma/Kansas state line in the early morning hours.

The rest of tomorrow will be toasty with highs returning to the 90s across the board.

Another round of storms will return tomorrow evening and into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow’s round holds the chance to see a good amount of lightning, wind, and hail.

This weekend, while the days will be sunshiny with a few clouds thrown in, storms will develop during the overnights bringing more rain to the state.

Early next week looks dry before unsettled conditions return.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman