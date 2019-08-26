Teachman’s Take: Winds of change are here, isolated evening storms southeast

A cold front is sinking south across the state. This has brought about a difference in temperatures from the northern half to the southern. Temps in northern Kansas have been in the 70s and lower 80s. We have been sweating to the upper 80s and lower 90s to the south with heat index values near 110!

The winds have also increased behind this front. I do expect these winds to weaken early tonight once the front pushes farther south. The wind direction from the north is key because it will drop the humidity and our temperatures not just for the overnight but for the next few days.

Areas ahead of this front need to keep an eye to the sky. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm. The next few hours will be critical because all forms of severe weather are on the table with storms initially. This activity should move out much sooner than the midnight expiration time for our Severe T-Storm Watch in effect for our viewing area.

Temperatures overnight will feel dynamite come Tuesday morning! We’ll be in the 50s and 60s with low levels of humidity.

During the afternoon, while a sprinkle or shower cannot be ruled out, most of us will see a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There is an isolated chance for a storm out west by evening.

Quiet skies will stick around until the end of the work week when our chances for storms ramp up Friday into Saturday.

Highs will briefly touch the 90s again on Thursday and fall by the weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman