WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Artificial intelligence is here to stay, and it’s going to grow at a very fast rate, according to the experts.

“AI is here, and I think a lot of people don’t even know that it’s here,” explains Jon Kramer, the chief technology officer for torch.ai.

Kramer and others are talking over AI in the Kansas City area in Leawood on Tuesday.

“There’s a pretty wide chasm of AI strategies and frameworks,” said Kramer.

While the talks are aimed at making businesses aware that AI is already here, there are some in Kansas that have already been using and promoting the emerging tech.

“One place you can use AI in any business probably is streamlining as far as data goes and how data flows in and out of your organization,” explains Brendan Giesick.

Giesick is the director of business development at Adams Brown Technology Specialists in Wichita, a managed IT services provider for small and medium-sized businesses. They do tech consulting and penetration testing for a wide variety of businesses.

Giesick says AI has certainly evolved and is now a serious help for business.

“We have now reached a point where it has exceeded expectations,” said Giesick. “As far as using it in your business, there’s two trains of thought. You know, you can either run and stick your head in the sand, or you can embrace it and kind of see, ‘OK. How can I use this to create efficiency in my business?'”

Giesick says common uses for AI include things like ChatGBT and others. But he also says AI can be a strong addition to your business. It’s more than just a fad.

“AI is here to stay,” said Giesick. “That’s what we see a lot with our client base. AI can take a lot of the monotony out of your business.”

Aside from filling out forms and taking on other monotonous business tasks, Giesick is excited about where AI will go from here.

“Of course, there is a lot of hesitation to using AI, and I understand that,” said Giesick.

But Giesick also says AI has accelerated business to a new level to help optimize data and drive better-informed decisions for business leaders.

“AI can just really be a big plus for business,” said Giesick.