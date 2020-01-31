Tech Talker: Gameday gourmet help

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – Fans around the country are gearing up to host Super Bowl parties and dig into their favorite football food.

You won’t need a deck to grill out with a Phillips smokeless indoor grill. It cooks using infrared heat.

You can also make sure your Super Bowl snacks are cooked to perfection with a digital thermometer like the Thermapen, and if you’d like a fizzy drink to wash down all those wings,

the Drinkmate can carbonate just about anything.

At kickoff, all eyes turn to the TV, and this is the time for deals.

Quality 65-inch LCD sets can be had for around $700, or you can double your budget for an OLED screen.

“If you look at them side by side you’re really going to get blown away by the OLED TVs,” says CNET’s Dan Ackerman.

As those screens get thinner, there’s less room for quality built-in audio, but a sound bar provides an easy upgrade.