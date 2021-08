BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Sheriff’s office says a teen died this weekend after crashing a truck into a pond in the 5000 blocks of NW River Valley, nearly 6 miles north of Towanda.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver’s body was recovered Sunday morning. Police say the teen drowned at the scene. His name and age will be released at a later time.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle was able to make it out safely.