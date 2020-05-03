Ford County deputies take teen into custody after chase involving stolen school bus

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) The Ford County Sheriff’s Office says a teen has been taken into custody after a chase involving a stolen school bus.

Deputies say they received information about a stolen school bus on Saturday around 7 a.m. in Cheney.

They say after the bus was seen heading west on Highway 54 in Bucklin, deputies located the bus near Bloom and attempted to stop it but the driver evaded them for several miles on rural roads and Highway 54 before finally being pulled over. Deputies say a 16-year-old male was taken into custody without incident at the intersection of Highway 54 and Highway 94 near Kingsdown.

The teen has been arrested on multiple charges including Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer and use of a deadly weapon.

Deputies say they believe the teen to be a runaway from another county.

The case will be presented to the Ford County District Attorney’s Office.