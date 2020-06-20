Teen wanted for shooting at Sioux Falls police arrested in Kansas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls police say a 17-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting at officers during riots over the death of George Floyd has been arrested in Kansas.

Police say the Sioux Falls teen was arrested Friday at a home in Holcomb, Kansas, without incident. The teen was wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and riot.

Police said they have a video of the teen throwing rocks at police, then pulling a handgun from his pants and firing in the direction of police officers during a riot in Sioux Falls on May 31 that developed from a protest over the death of Floyd in Minneapolis.

