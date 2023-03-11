WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) released the name of the teenage woman who died as a result of a crash in Harvey County on Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log said Lillyan Koehn, 19, was driving southbound on Kansas Highway 15 when she overcorrected her vehicle to the left, colliding with an SUV heading northbound.

The cars collided in the ditch. Koehn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Newton, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.