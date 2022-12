An 18-year-old is seriously injured in a shooting near 45th and Oliver Friday night. (KSNW)

Wichita, KAN. (KSNW) – A teen is critically injured following a shooting in North Wichita Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 Friday night in the 4200 block of N. Dellrose, near 45th and Oliver

Police say they found an 18-year-old man with multiple gun shot wounds and is being treated at a local hospital.

Investigators believe a verbal disturbance led up to the shooting, but do not have suspects in the case.