Teens and Vaccines: Sedgwick County sees an increase in COVD-19 cases with adolescents

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The number of teens becoming infected with COVID-19 in Sedgwick County is on the way up. Pediatricians and the Sedgwick County Health Director are talking about it. Although the numbers for teen infected with COVID-19 are rising Health Director Adrienne Byrne says the main group infected with COVID-19 are those within the 20 to 29 age range.

However, the number of teens becoming infected has increase during the pandemic. Currently those 16 and older can now get vaccinated if they choose to. But those 15 and under cannot. Both Adrienne Byrne and Pediatrician Philip Newlin, say one of the reasons why teens could get sick is because they are more likely to have closer interactions with each other.

“Kids historically really haven’t spread that much to each other unless it was high contact sports high risk activities,” said Byrne.

“Kids are going to have a certain amount of time that they can separate and protect themselves, but they are still teens who need each other in many ways,” said Newlin.



Since teens under the age of 16 cannot get the vaccine yet both recommend they social distance as much as they can and create a small group of friends to interact with.