WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Teens celebrating their move into the workforce after completing a 12-week job prep program through the YMCA.

On Thursday, 212 teens graduated from the program at the Scottish Rite Center at 332 E. 1st St.

During the program, teens learned how to fill out applications, dress for interviews, and use customer service skills.

“Being super nice to the customers makes the job 10 times more joyful cause you get compliments. They’re super happy. They come in without a smile as soon as you open the window again. They have a smile on their face ’cause you have a smile on your face,” Kimmy Potter, YMCA job prep program graduate, said.

The program had a record number of graduates this year.