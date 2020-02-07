Ten students honored with the 2020 Wallace Scholarship to WSU

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ten students are the winners of the 2020 Wallace Scholarship in engineering at Wichita State University.

They were chosen based on their high school GPA, ACT score, and performance during the Wallace Invitational for Scholarships in Engineering in November.

The winners announced Friday are:

Zane Berry, Bethany High School, Bethany, Ok., aerospace engineering

Kenzie Brant, Erie High School, Erie, Kan., aerospace engineering

Logan Hutchens, Edmond North High School, Edmond, Ok., computer science

MJ Jacques, Topeka High School, Topeka, Kan., aerospace engineering

Sean Morton, Salina South High School, Salina, Kan., aerospace engineering

Murphy Ownbey, Andover Central High School, Andover, Kan., computer science

Grace Peterson, homeschool, Overland Park, Kan., mechanical engineering

Mary Peterson, homeschool, Overland Park, Kan., electrical engineering

Fischer Simoncic, Erie High School, Galesburg, Kan., aerospace engineering

Ashley Thompson, Teutopolis High School, Teutopolis, Ill., aerospace engineering

The students will receive $28,500 each to attend WSU for four years.

The scholarship is made possible through the Dwane and Velma Wallace Endowment created in 1976.

LATEST STORIES: