Ten students honored with the 2020 Wallace Scholarship to WSU

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ten students are the winners of the 2020 Wallace Scholarship in engineering at Wichita State University.
They were chosen based on their high school GPA, ACT score, and performance during the Wallace Invitational for Scholarships in Engineering in November.
The winners announced Friday are:
- Zane Berry, Bethany High School, Bethany, Ok., aerospace engineering
- Kenzie Brant, Erie High School, Erie, Kan., aerospace engineering
- Logan Hutchens, Edmond North High School, Edmond, Ok., computer science
- MJ Jacques, Topeka High School, Topeka, Kan., aerospace engineering
- Sean Morton, Salina South High School, Salina, Kan., aerospace engineering
- Murphy Ownbey, Andover Central High School, Andover, Kan., computer science
- Grace Peterson, homeschool, Overland Park, Kan., mechanical engineering
- Mary Peterson, homeschool, Overland Park, Kan., electrical engineering
- Fischer Simoncic, Erie High School, Galesburg, Kan., aerospace engineering
- Ashley Thompson, Teutopolis High School, Teutopolis, Ill., aerospace engineering
The students will receive $28,500 each to attend WSU for four years.
The scholarship is made possible through the Dwane and Velma Wallace Endowment created in 1976.
