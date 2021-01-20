Testing to vaccinations: how some counties are ramping up distribution

BUTLER CO., Kan. (KSNW)-Vaccine efforts ramp up. The Butler County administrator William Johnson said the county has limited resources and a need to distribute vaccines. He said it was time to reassign health department staff to vaccinations.

“This is a major task, it’s going to take some time,” said William Johnson.

Butler County was testing 60 people in a week. Now, residents will go to other testing locations like in Sedgwick County or to nearby health clinics.

Johnson said with 400 vaccines to distribute, the county needs all hands on deck.

“The testing is honestly small scale compared to what we’re expecting to have to do with the vaccination clinics and we will be adding additional temporary staffing,” he said.

Johnson said he needs people to enter data, help with observation tasks, and eventually assist with a drive-thru clinic.

Barton County could also shift its testing procedure. Health Director Karen Winkelman said the county received 300 vaccines, but if more come she will need the staff.

“There probably will come a time that we get a big shipment that we may have to close for a few hours and focus just on vaccinations. But right now we’re handling it okay,” said Winkelman.

McPherson county also said it is discussing the shift of some services to focus on Covid-19, but said it is hard to anticipate how many doses are to come.

Both Winkelman and Johnson said no matter how the distribution is handled, more doses are needed to reach everyone in phase 2.