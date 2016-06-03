Tests of Arkansas River water produce surprising results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita began its ninw day party known as River Festival on Friday, and as usual the Arkansas River plays a big role in the annual event.

But, since many RIver Festival events are held in the Arkansas, and with all the rain we’ve had lately, KSN had questions about the quality of the water in the river.

That’s why we decided to do our own testing, to see just how safe the Arkansas River is.

KSN hired a Wichita lab to test the river’s water.

“So, what we’re concerned about is the e. coli, and e. coli causes it to fluoress,” said Jessica Jensen with A&E Analytical Laboratory. “So, if you turn the black light on here you will see some of them fluoress.”

What Jensen found is there’s e. coli bacteria in the water, most likely from animal waste. But, is it a danger to the public? How many colonies of e. coli are in each 100 millilitres of water?

“So, this year the result came back at 355 CFU’s per 100 ML,” Jensen said. “So, that means for every 100 ML’s [of river water] there’s 355 colonies of bacteria in there. That is significantly lower than the result you guys got last year for the exact same test. So, last year it was over 4,000.”

According to Jensen the stormy weather that hit the area in May helped clean out the Arkansas.

“Basically, the main reason for that difference is the significant amount of rainfall that we’ve gotten over the course, because there’s only so much e. coli you can have in the water. So, basically the water has helped to drain it down.”

Jensen discourages swimming in the river, and says it’s certainly not safe to drink. But, she believes its okay for River Festival.

The City of Wichita tests the water daily and posts flags along the river to let you know whether the water is safe to enter.

A blue flag means the water is okay for recreational use.

A green flag show the river is suitable for uses like boating.

And, an orange flag means public use of the river is not recommended.

The current river water quality flag is orange.

