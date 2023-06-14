TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are dead after a 10-mile chase ended in a deadly.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says shortly before 11:30 a.m. troopers tried to stop the driver of a red Ford F-150 heading northbound on Highway 75 just north of Burlington. The pickup had reportedly been stolen in a robbery and carjacking in Texas.

The driver tried to pass a semi-truck on the right shoulder. As it passed the driver collided with two other semi-trucks.

Both the driver of the Ford and their passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident and the names of the driver and passenger have not been released. Highway 75 remains closed.