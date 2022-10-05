WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garland, Texas, man who was found not guilty of murder by a jury in August was sentenced to probation on another conviction on Wednesday.

Maurice Hall, 28, was found guilty of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to 18 months probation.

He was also on trial for first-degree murder, but the jury acquitted him on that charge.

Wichita police said after the shooting outside a youth football game, the death of Marquell Nolan, 31, was not related to the game. Police had said that Nolan and Hall had an ongoing feud.

Nolan was shot while he was at the Stryker Complex at 2999 N. Greenwich Rd. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died. No one else was injured.