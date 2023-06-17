WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a train collided with a car in Ford County on Saturday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says the crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday morning near the city of Wright.

Troopers say a Waxahachie, Texas, man was driving south on Highway 117 and failed to maintain his lane and went into the east ditch.

The man got stuck on the railroad tracks and was struck by a westbound Amtrak train.

Ford County EMS transported him to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.