WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Yesterday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was the deadliest attack on an American elementary school since Sandy Hook nearly a decade ago.

According to NBC News, there have been four school shootings in the United State so far this year, including one at Olathe East High School in northeast Kansas. Last year, there were four the entire year.

While the shooting took place almost 700 miles south of Wichita, its impact is widespread. Wednesday was the last day of school for Wichita Public Schools, and one mother says she dropped her kids off this morning but could not stop thinking about what could possibly happen.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Adrianna Palacioz, a local mother, said. “My heart goes out, you know, to the families in Texas because I can’t imagine, and I don’t want to, but we all need to start taking a stand and having better protection for our kids, and we’ve got to stop this from happening more and more.”

The Safety and Environmental Services Director for USD 259 says the district has a lot of security in place in hopes of preventing something like this from happening, but she says staff tries to be proactive, so it never gets this far.

“We know there’s such a large stigma with mental health services, but we want to make that our students, our community members, have access and have the ability to reach out for help, so they find themselves in a situation or their family in a situation,” Terri Moses, USD 259 safety and environment services director, said.