Textron Aviation and labor union reach deal on new contract

Beginning Monday a new contract will go into effect after Textron Aviation and its labor union reached a deal.

Textron Aviation Negotiations Statement (Attributable to Company Spokesperson)

Textron Aviation is pleased that our hard-working employees voted to ratify the new contract between the company and District 70, Local Lodge 774 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW).

The four-year contract was accepted on Saturday, September 19 and takes effect on Monday, September 21.

Textron Aviation’s goal was to support our people and find mutually beneficial ways for a sustainable future, seeking stability in an otherwise uncertain environment.

Through this collaborative effort, we were able to reach an agreement that allows us to weather this challenging economy, take care of our employees and eventually return to growing our business.

We remain focused on building our future together.

Quote from Ron Draper, President & CEO, Textron Aviation

“Textron Aviation is proud to call Wichita home for nine decades. Our future continues to be strengthened by the dedication of our world-class workforce. Together, we extend our legacy as the leaders in general and business aviation right here in the Air Capitol of the World.”

