Textron Aviation hosting a professional interview day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron Aviation will be hosting a professional interview day next week, hoping to find the right candidates for a variety of roles available within the company.
Textron Aviation Professional Interview Day will take place Wednesday, June 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the Ambassador Hotel.
Interviewees will get the opportunity to meet members of the Textron Aviation leadership team and a chance to explore employment opportunities with the manufacturer.
In a statement from Textron Aviation, they say they are “seeking experienced professionals for a variety of roles” in large array of departments.
The company is looking for candidates in the fields of engineering, logistics, program management, operations, human resources, customer service and more.
Textron asks that interested interviewees should visit their event link to sign up.
Find out more about Textron Aviation and their available positions at https://txtav.com/careers.