Textron Aviation hosting a professional interview day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron Aviation will be hosting a professional interview day next week, hoping to find the right candidates for a variety of roles available within the company.

Textron Aviation Professional Interview Day will take place Wednesday, June 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the Ambassador Hotel.

Courtesy: Textron Aviation

Interviewees will get the opportunity to meet members of the Textron Aviation leadership team and a chance to explore employment opportunities with the manufacturer.

In a statement from Textron Aviation, they say they are “seeking experienced professionals for a variety of roles” in large array of departments.

The company is looking for candidates in the fields of engineering, logistics, program management, operations, human resources, customer service and more.

Courtesy: Textron Aviation

Textron asks that interested interviewees should visit their event link to sign up.

Find out more about Textron Aviation and their available positions at https://txtav.com/careers.