WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many people enjoyed Riverfest this year, and Saturday was the final day of the big party. Some say coming downtown is something they look forward to, and they were excited to welcome Riverfest back for year 50.

“It’s like feeling you get around Christmas,” Matt Thompson, a Riverfest attendee, said. “Everybody’s just excited.”

Riverfest celebrated a huge milestone, 50 years, and people were excited to be back out on the river.

“The culture here is something that just goes back but it’s progressed so much that why not celebrate the life once a year like a birthday,” Troy Andrews, a Riverfest attendee, said.

The one thing people look forward to once a year? Sinking their teeth into their favorite festival food.

“Anything fried. Everything fried. Even the stuff that shouldn’t be fried? I want to try it fried,” Thompson said.

“I gotta get a lemonade. I gotta get the funnel cake. Gotta get the chicken, turkey legs,” Andrews said.

Some believe this is the best party on the river yet.

“Willie Nelson, Government Mule, and I’m thinking [Saturday] will be, too,” Rodney Beal, a Riverfest attendee said.

Others experienced all the action for the first time. Ryan Sheive moved to Wichita from Florida, and he’s impressed.

“I mean, it’s just as hot,” Sheive said. “It compares a lot of the foods. I actually think the food here is better.”

But the star of Saturday’s show–the fireworks.

“That is just like the icing on the cake–the cherry on top of just an amazing celebration,” Andrews said. “Oh, my goodness, 50 years of a River Fest is so huge and so important for a city like Wichita.”

Riverfest does not have final numbers for how many people enjoyed Riverfest this year, but officials are calling this year a “success.” So far, though, Riverfest estimates the Willie Nelson concert food and beverage sales doubled those numbers compared to the 2019 opening Saturday.