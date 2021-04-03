‘That’s the doctors order’: Pushing to get more vaccines into people’s arms

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Even with the vaccine now available to everyone age 16 and up, Sedgwick County officials still report many appointments go unfilled. Local health professionals want to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves.



Both doctors Rex Degner and Jacob Hodges say the sooner everyone gets vaccinated the quicker society can get back to normal. They say getting the vaccine isn’t just about you, but it’s also about protecting the people around you. They say once a larger percentage of the community gets vaccinated then society can start participating in larger group events. They would also like to remind the public that you cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine.

“All the vaccine does is induce your body to be able to fight off the infection. So, it is perfectly safe from that standpoint,” said Dr. Rex Degner at Hutchinson Regional Health Center.



“If you’re looking to protect yourself but also your loved one you want to be around your family,” said Dr. Jacob Hodges, Infectious Disease Physician at Salina Mowery Clinic.

If you’re still unsure about getting the vaccine, talk to your doctor and get their point of view.

To schedule your appointment, check out our list of every health department in the state and how to contact them.

