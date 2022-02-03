WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 68th annual Home Show sponsored by the Wichita Area Builders Association (WABA) began Thursday at the Century II Convention Center Expo and Convention Halls. This event will continue through the weekend, ending on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 4 p.m.

The Wichita Home Show is a space where homeowners can see all of the latest products and services available for their homes, whether they wish to remodel, update, create an outdoor space, or build a new home entirely. It is the largest composite showroom for shopping for home-related products in the area. The show features over 200 exhibiting companies. You can find products/services for kitchens, flooring, lighting, doors, windows, master suites and baths, landscaping and much more.

“Our goal is to provide a wide variety of exhibits offering everything for home improvement, all under one roof,” said WABA President/CEO Wess Galyon. “As people continue to spend more time in their own homes, they are looking for ways to enhance functionality and design elements.”

This year, the Wichita Home Show has added special free admission days to honor retired military personnel, firefighters, medical professionals, police officers, first responders, and teachers.

Schedule:

Day Time Promotion Friday, Feb. 4 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hero Day: Retired military personnel, firefighters, medical professionals, police officers and first responders will receive free admission all day. One entry per I.D. Promotion does not extend to family members. Saturday, Feb. 5 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No promotion Sunday, Feb. 6 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Teacher Day: Teachers will receive free admission all day. One entry per I.D. Promotion does not extend to family members.

Other Details:

Kid’s Build Area: A hands-on interactive experience for children that is designed to spark curiosity and interest in the building trades.

A hands-on interactive experience for children that is designed to spark curiosity and interest in the building trades. Backyard Playhouse Raffle: The WABA Professional Women in Building Council is sponsoring a fundraiser for Court Apponinted Special Advocates for children (CASA) called CASAS for Kids. Eight playhouses built by WABA Build members will be on display during the show and attendees can purchase tickets to win one of them. The raffle will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased on their website.

The WABA Professional Women in Building Council is sponsoring a fundraiser for Court Apponinted Special Advocates for children (CASA) called CASAS for Kids. Eight playhouses built by WABA Build members will be on display during the show and attendees can purchase tickets to win one of them. The raffle will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased on their website. Tickets and Day Pass Prices: Adult — $10 Children (ages 7-12) — $4 Senior (ages 65+) — $9 Children (ages 6 and under) — Free Adult 4-Day Pass — $18 Senior 4-Day Pass — $14

Tickets purchased after 5 p.m. include free pass for additional day admission

Tickets can be purchased online

Free parking and shuttle bus service from Gander Mountain Parking Garage

2022 Wichita Home Show Exhibitor Packet and Information:

For even more information about the Wichita Home Show, visit WABA’s 2022 Home Show website.