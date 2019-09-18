The band plays on: Winfield set to kick off Walnut Valley Festival

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Just a few months ago, the campgrounds of the Walnut Valley Festival were underwater due to flooding. But walking through the hundreds of campers and tents this week, you would never know.

City of Winfield crews worked through the summer to get the grounds ready for the county fair and the bluegrass festival. A festival representative says over 900 truck loads of silt were hauled away.

“The city of Winfield did a yeoman’s job of getting these grounds ready to go,” Larry Junker said.

Two sisters living on opposite coasts of the United States decided to meet in the middle, at Winfield, for the bluegrass fstival.

“We’ve been over to stage four and we’ve seen how they had to reconstruct that entire building because it was just devastated it just couldn’t hold all that water they’ve done an amazing job,” Louisa Broadbent, of Mystic Conn. said.

“Big thank you to all of them because this is a great festival and I’d be really sad if they had to cancel it because of flooding,” her sister, Susan Tom of Faifield Cali. echoed.

The 48th annual Walnut Valley Festival kicks off on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.