WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW)- A party at the Advanced Learning Library Saturday, September 28, at 2 p.m. will start the Big Read, inviting all Wichitans to read the same book.

This year, it’s a memoir, “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren, about her life in science.

Sean Jones of Wichita Public Libraries talked on KSN News at Noon about the many events planned around Wichita that are related to the book.

Free copies of the memoir will be given out at the end of the kickoff party.