The dry spell of Kansas high school sports is over

INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) – The start of June marks the first day of summer sports in Kansas. Some western Kansas sports teams are returning to a new normal amidst the pandemic.

After months of waiting, team sports are back. Many schools across Kansas started their summer conditioning programs today. Although several coaches and athletes are excited to be back on the field and in the gym, they are taking steps to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Outside practices, small groups, and bodyweight workouts are just a few ways coaches are trying to keep their athletes health y .

“We thought the safest way to do is to be out here where we can get them away from each other,” said Vestal Teeter, athletic director and head football coach of Ingalls High School.

Others are working in phases as team camps are postponed, weight rooms, closed and water fountains, off-limits.

“We actually decided that for three weeks we were going to stay out on the track and football field and do our general conditioning out there,” said Travis Powell, principal and head track and field coach of Kiowa County High School.

While some schools are starting practices today, others plan to wait until June 8 and June 15.

However, all are ready to prepare for the fall sports seasons.

“I’m hoping we’re back to football Friday night lights and cross country running on the Saturdays and Thursdays and volleyball,” said Teeter.

That hope is a common theme. After speaking with numerous other schools, they are all hoping for a normal school year and sports season come August.