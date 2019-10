WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Fire Department is fighting a fire on 21 street and Broadway at an old abandoned building. It happened around 6:20 p.m.

According to police scanners, the fire seems to be on the north side of the building.

There is no information as to what caused the fire or any reports of injuries.

KSN will continue to monitor this story as it progresses.