DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s the holiday season, a time of giving. One Derby college student is asking others to give the gift of sober driving after he was the victim of a deadly crash back in June.

Jason Miller was heading home on the night of June 8, 2022, when his life flashed before his eyes.

“The next thing I know I’m waking up in a car full of airbags,” said Jason Miller.

Miller said he was hit by a driver who was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“I just couldn’t move it was a really scary experience,” said Miller.

From there, his time as a recent Derby High School graduate turned into weeks of recovery.

“It’s definitely been a rocky path,” said Miller.

He had multiple broken bones in his legs, and right arm, and bruising on some of his organs. He said it was difficult on his family, setting his life back.

A wheelchair ramp had to be installed at his house, but he was still able to start school at Butler County Community College studying Automotive Technology.

“Starting school in a wheelchair was really difficult, but I pushed through,” said Miller.

During this holiday season, he wants others to remember just how risky driving can be.

“You add alcohol and other drugs into it and it becomes much more dangerous and you are putting other people’s lives at risk,” said Miller.

He asks everyone to be safe by getting a sober ride.

“All of this is completely avoidable,” said Miller.

Miller led the Derby Panthers Bowling team to a second-place finish in the state tournament this year, he has tried to bowl since the crash but said due to the damage to his hip he is not sure if bowling will ever be the same for him.