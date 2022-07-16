WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–A new approach to suicide prevention launching nationwide today. The 9-8-8 mental health hotline opening 200 call centers. However, fewer than half of public health officials across the country responsible for deploying the system said they have the necessary resources to make it work.

With the crisis line now active, KSN’s Andrea Herrera shows us why one man believes the line is needed across the nation.

His name is Bob Polk, and he is the father to Matthew Polk, a young 26-year-old man who took his life in 2015.

“Pretty hard, so I opened the door. Police officers right on my heels. I opened the garage door, and my son was hanging from the garage,” said Polk.



It’s been seven years since Bob Polk lost his angel, and as the days go on, Bob said it never gets easier.



“I told him if he can come back, then I will be a better father–that I would be a better dad,” Polk added.



After not qualifying for his ideal apartment and having to say goodbye to his Kansas City dream,

Matthew had a breakdown.



“For the next three days, he kind of stayed in his room,” said Polk. “He was writing letters. He was writing letters to myself and my wife and to his girlfriend. Goodbyes.”



Letting his father casually know he wanted to take his life was one of the signs Matthew left behind, which is why Bob is a strong believer in the new nationwide three-digit help hot line.

“Maybe when my son told me that he was going to kill himself–and if I was aware of that number–maybe I would have had the courage to call that 9-8-8 number to help my son,” Polk said.



The idea behind the help hot line is to lend a hand for all those like Matthew.



“Because it can be anonymous. It is confidential,” said licensed professional counselor Bev Marquez.

“If we can save one Matthew, one Dereck, one Jarred–other people children that they have lost to suicide–if we can save one person, that 9-8-8 numbers well worth it,” Polk said.

The new three-digit helpline went live on Saturday, and those who are interested in using it, there is help in both English and in Spanish. People are also given the opportunity to text the 9-8-8 number and receive help through there. For more details, visit the 9-9-8 official page.











