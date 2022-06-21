WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Today is the official start of summer, but we have been feeling the heat in Kansas for a few weeks now.

Several air conditioning companies claim summer started early this year. Since then, they have been trying to catch up on calls, but not without running into a few hiccups.

“We had a couple of hot weeks in May which is uncharacteristic for this time of year, but it really kicked the ball off and the phones lit up,” said Michael McDowell, general manager of Dan’s Heating and Cooling.

McDowell said his team answers hundreds of calls a week.

“They think, oh well, everything’s fine. That it will be OK. And then we go right back to that blistering Kansas heat. Well, don’t be fooled. Your unit’s not keeping up for a reason,” added McDowell.

Jim Kuhn, service manager at Roth Heating and Air, is also getting a flood of calls.

“A lot of electrical issues condenser fan motors failing, capacitors failing and we’ve been seeing a lot of refrigerant issues. Systems low on refrigerant” mentioned Kuhn.

Kuhn said demand for R-22 refrigerant is high, but manufacturers have stopped producing it due to upcoming changes in the Clean Air Act.

“So I expect that we’re going to have some issues getting R-22 a little later in the season,” commented Kuhn.

That’s not all. Suppliers haven’t been able to provide all the necessary products.

“There’s been some equipment issues, and I expect that to continue until the manufacturers are able to keep up with the demand,” continued Kuhn.

Many times calling with bad news …

“Yeah, we thought we’d have a piece of equipment in here but it got snatched up by somebody else in another location that needed it first and when you called we thought we’d have extra. So then we’re caught scrambling to try and provide an explanation to the customer,” concluded McDowell.

McDowell and Kuhn say the best way to keep your A/C running efficiently is to have it serviced every year. Changing the filter regularly and washing the outdoor coils will also help.