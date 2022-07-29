WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ready for the first day of class. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is now open and ready to teach the next generation of Kansas doctors.

The program focuses on using simulations to make future doctors as prepared as possible by providing the students with a hands-on experience.

Interim Dean David Ninan says one of the goals is to address the physician shortage in Kansas, especially in more rural communities.

“We do that by a number of ways by incorporating factuality who practice in those type of areas – by setting up student rotational experiences, so they’re working in those areas they’re building relationships and friendships,” said Ninan.

Once students graduate from the college, they will have several years of post-graduate training. They will then be ready to practice across Kansas.

Orientation is already underway. This coming Monday, the college will welcome a class of 91 students. Ninan says that 20 of those students already plan to stay in Wichita.

“We have to start and give a foundation, but as soon as possible, we want people thinking and training like they actually are going to be in practice,” said Ninan.

This is the first college of osteopathic medicine in Kansas, and it hopes to expand to a full-size class of 170 in 2024.

